Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PM opened at $105.06 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

