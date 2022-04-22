Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.460 EPS.

NYSE:PM opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

