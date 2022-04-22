Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,326,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

