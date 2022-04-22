Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 22,141,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,194,730. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.