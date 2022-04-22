Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis Purchases 1,800 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,444,064.84.

PEY stock opened at C$13.66 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PEY shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.20.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

