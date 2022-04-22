Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Brian Davis Purchases 1,800 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,444,064.84.
PEY stock opened at C$13.66 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71.
Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
