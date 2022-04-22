Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

