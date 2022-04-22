Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Up 28.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) shares rose 28.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.
About Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petrofac (POFCF)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.