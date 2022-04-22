Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Up 28.9%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) shares rose 28.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Get Petrofac alerts:

About Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.