Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.00.

POFCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

