Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.38

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.38 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 18815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

