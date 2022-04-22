Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Pentair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,577,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,173,000 after purchasing an additional 60,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pentair by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

