Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.