Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 990

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.27) to GBX 990 ($12.88) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEGRY stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

About Pennon Group (Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

