Pendle Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market capitalization of $16.72 million and $652,246.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.37 or 0.07456163 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.94 or 1.00212366 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,693,812 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

