PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 366.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. 1,016,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,283,715. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

