Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

PAYX stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

