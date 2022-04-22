PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,803,000 after acquiring an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,487,944 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81.

