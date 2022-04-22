PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $123,551,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $96,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.79. 16,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,910. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

