PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABMD. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

Abiomed stock traded down $14.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.24 and a 200-day moving average of $322.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

