PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 169 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.90. 562,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

