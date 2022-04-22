PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.05 on Friday, hitting $1,018.83. 670,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,295,639. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $934.76 and its 200 day moving average is $980.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 209.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

