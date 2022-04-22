PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $131.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

