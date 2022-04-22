PAX Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.81. 81,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056,313. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

