PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $582.40. 45,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.96 and a 200 day moving average of $527.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

