PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 7,959 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 358.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 983,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

