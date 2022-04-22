PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 326 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.08.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $13.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.26. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,213. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

