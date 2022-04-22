Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 369 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.