Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 369 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unilever stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.
UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.
Unilever Profile (Get Rating)
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unilever (UL)
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.