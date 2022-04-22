Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

