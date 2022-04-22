Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after buying an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after buying an additional 1,035,606 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,346,000 after buying an additional 995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after buying an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

