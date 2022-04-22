Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $200,000 in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.99. 2,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,109. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.39. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5,234.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,000.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

