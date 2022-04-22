Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Shares of TD opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

