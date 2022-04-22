Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.34.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

