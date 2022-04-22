Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.14 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after acquiring an additional 357,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $194.34. 1,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

