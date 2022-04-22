Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

TXN opened at $176.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.