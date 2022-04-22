Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 73 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $523,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,662,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,921,640,000 after buying an additional 1,065,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.58 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

