Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Shares Sold by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Parke Bancorp comprises 1.6% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKBK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,723,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.80. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $118,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $83,925.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,513 shares of company stock worth $1,280,176 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.