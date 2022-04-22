Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). Park-Ohio reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 237.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,106. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $149.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

