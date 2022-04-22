Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.60%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.