Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.26 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.59 ($0.10), with a volume of 172101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.65 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £7.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.25.

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

