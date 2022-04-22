PANTHEON X Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88.00 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $944,492.24 and approximately $88.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003568 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034652 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00104520 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
PANTHEON X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “
