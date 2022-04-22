PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NYSE:PD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. 801,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.
In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PagerDuty (PD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.