PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. 801,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

