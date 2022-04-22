PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $56.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after buying an additional 303,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after buying an additional 106,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after buying an additional 407,179 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,414,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,432,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,572. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

