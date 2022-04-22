PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.34.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

