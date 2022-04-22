Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.55.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

NYSE OVV opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.