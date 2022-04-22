Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $2.55. Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,436. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $217.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

