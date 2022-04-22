Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 87542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$344.88 million and a PE ratio of -56.45.

About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

