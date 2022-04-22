Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.67

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 87542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$344.88 million and a PE ratio of -56.45.
About Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO)
