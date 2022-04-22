Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Up 1%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.93. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

