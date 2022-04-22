Orbs Market Capitalization Reaches $217.68 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $217.68 million and $5.04 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

