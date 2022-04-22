OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSUR. TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

