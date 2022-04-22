Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.48 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $70.23 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

