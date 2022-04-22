Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 586,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,326,754. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

